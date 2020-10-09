After months of quiet days at Families First in Montague, the playground echoed with little voices again last week.
“It is exciting to have families back,” staff member Tanya Garnhum said as she prepared supplies for the youngsters to do some outdoor painting.
Since March programming at the centre has been primarily virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Parent Jennifer Ryan said returning to the centre is something she has looked forward to.
“In winter it is huge to have that regular contact with other kids and adults in the community,” she said.
Ms Ryan said being able to bring her two sons, Bowan and Nixon, one or twice a week helps them learn how to socialize. And with another baby on the way she is even more grateful for the opportunity.
Blair Peardon also said she really missed making the regular visits to the centre.
The Knox’s Dam mom said it breaks up the week when there is something permanent on the schedule.
“We are still working out the logistics of inside programming,” Ms Garnhum said.
Outside play is one thing, but keeping kids from interacting indoors is a whole other challenge.
Connection with the 300-plus families who use the services of the centre was not lost during the closure.
Communication was maintained through social media groups and programs such as a breast pump loan program and donations to families were still able to continue.
In addition staff put together garden kits in the spring for families to plant at home in place of filling the garden boxes in the centre’s back yard.
A few field trips took place during the summer to destinations such as Kings Castle Provincial Park where groups were able to come together, but maintain a social distance.
