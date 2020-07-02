Dear Editor:
To the litterbugs of PEI, who are also residents.
While outdoors at your home and you are eating or drinking, do you just throw the container on your front lawn? I think not!
God has blessed us with the most beautiful Island in the world (I know a New Brunswick lady who when she came here the first thing she noticed was the garbage).
When my neighbour, Phyllis Irving, had to go to a nursing home I took over for her and cleaned part of the highway between Beach Point and Murray Harbour. I also kept the grass on the side of the road mowed.
Please put a bag in your car for your trash. Be proud of our clean Island, not our trashy Island.
I’m counting on you.
Ida MacKenzie,
Beach Point
