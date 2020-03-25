Shannon Atwood

Shannon Atwood of Rollo Bay Holdings loads a 50 pound bag of potatoes into the trunk of a customer’s car parked in the potato farming businesses’ parking lot Monday morning. In an effort to protect both staff and the public the office, production facility and maintenance shop are all closed to the general public as part of mitigating the spread of COVID-19. Customers can still pick up potatoes by calling ahead and having staff deliver to their vehicles. Charlotte MacAulay photo

