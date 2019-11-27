Editors:
My letter to the papers,’The Wrong Person was Fired’, spoke of corruption and injustice which is forced upon civil servants, such as in Employment Service when they are given a quota of rejections and expected to deny the claims of people, who by law, deserve them. I heard from a man a few days ago, who went through the rejection and appeal and carried it further to the court to expose the injustice and real harm the system is perpetuating. Two minutes before the court was to begin officials from EI came and told him he’d won all benefits in the case. He wanted to persist and tell the story to the court but was not allowed.
Please readers, write to every MP on the Island and ask how did our EI fall so low? The whistleblower who exposed this travesty was fired; no action was taken to find how the system became corrupted and the appeal court held her firing as correct because she was not to be trusted. This from the government who allowed Paul Martin to take $54 billion from the EI surplus to balance his budget in 2008.
I want to hear more from all civil services and from DVA. This new digital service is geared to reject applications so I beg the Honourable Ministers to reconsider how they support the civil service. These servants are stressed and unhappy with the neo-liberal mandate that likes to reject benefits and keeps humans from contact with each other.
Sadly, when the sad souls are rejected, they are given more forms from provincial government to receive social assistance and housing. Yes, I’d like to hear the stories of how that is playing out.
Please, can we not put a little humanity back into the ‘digital’ system?
Lynne Thiele,
Stratford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.