Graduating students from four schools across the region, Montague, Morell, Souris and École La-Belle-Cloche, in Rollo Bay will see traditions change from ceremonies pre-COVID-19.
The schools have been working with the province’s Chief Public Health Office in regards to the planning.
“The grads have been really co-operative, helpful and creative in all of these plans,” said Anna MacKenzie, the Souris Regional School Principal.
Thirty-one students will graduate and the ceremony will take place on June 23.
Attending graduates can be seated for a ceremony while respecting physical distancing guidelines. As each student is called to receive their diploma, invited guests will pop into the cafeteria to watch and cheer, then give their space to the next graduate’s guests.
To reduce the number of people gathered, staff representation will be limited to the vice-principal and the principal. Some staff plan to pre-record videos so they can address the graduates from a distance. A slide show and music will also be incorporated.
Ms MacKenzie hopes her team can arrange a parade for grads and their parents as they drive up to the school.
Montague Regional High School is looking at holding multiple mini graduation ceremonies per day from June 23-25.
The school is finalizing details about specific numbers allowed at each of the ceremonies but principal Robyn MacDonald expects the 132 graduating students will be accommodated.
“We’ve worked really hard to make this plan the best that it can be,” Ms MacDonald said. “It’s not going to look the same but it will still be a great celebration and that’s what it’s all about.”
Students will be able to sign up for the ceremony time slot they desire.
A separate ceremony will be held to present students with specific awards such as top aggregate awards and the Governor General’s Medal. The valedictorian will address students at the final ceremony.
Other traditions will be modified to limit public health risks. Instead of a live band playing, Ms MacDonald said staff members will likely provide musical accompaniment.
This year Montague students won’t attend a church service before their ceremony and prom plans are on hold at least until later in the summer.
Two students from École La-Belle-Cloche will graduate this year.
The school will host a small, indoor ceremony on June 22. Immediate family, the CSLF (Commission scolaire de langue française) superintendent, vice-principal and principal Nathalie Leclerc-Little will be in attendance.
Ms Leclerc-Little expects to move the celebrations outdoors at about 7 pm. This is when family, friends and community can drive-by to congratulate the graduates and grab a snack and beverage to go.
The Chief Public Health Office has approved two plans proposed by Morell High.
Principal John Crawford said administration is letting 32 graduating students decide which option they prefer. Graduation celebrations will take place June 24.
