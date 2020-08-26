In last week’s Graphic. Publisher Paul MacNeill invited, “Let’s put our thinking and imagination hats on.”
So, I put my hat on, and considered Dr Harley’s question, “Why are we opening schools?”
I agree child welfare must be a separate issue from school opening. Some insist that returning to school is the only means for parents to return to work. Child care is certainly an important social issue but opening schools is not the best way to provide it. Schools shouldn’t be the default for child care needs.
I’m saying it is time to think outside the box, a chance to create a better situation, to give better choices. This pandemic situation is the chance to force our thinking to change. It’s time for education ministers and school boards and you and I,to rethink child care, schooling and education. Schools open from 9 am to 3 pm,for five days per week,over 10 months of the year, is not designed for the reality of the life of working people today.
Our school system was designed for upper class families with a nanny or middle class families with a stay at home mom.It was not designed as child care for working class families, and definitely not for single parent families.
What I am saying is this is the time to demand a change of mindset to take us into the future.This is the time to separate child care from education. There should be two government systems supported by our taxes.We must demand a quality universal child care available any day of the week, any hours needed, so parents have a choice to go to work.Then we can leave the schools to focus on the best way to give education, without worrying about the child care needs of working parents.
The time is right to use our imaginations to meet both the child care needs and educational needs of our children to prepare them for the unpredictable future. As Mr MacNeill pleads: get those thinking hats on. Delay the school year, LET’S GET IT RIGHT.
Blanche Moyaert,
Retired teacher, Montague
