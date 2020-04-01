I sincerely want to believe our elected officials have the best interests of the general public in mind as they enact measures to restrict the spread of the COVID-19 virus that has spread rapidly around the world over the past few months.
At first, glance, stay - at - home orders, as well as forced business closures, seem like common sense approaches to prevent further contagion. But, depending on how long this pandemic lasts, such government mandates could conceivably cause more harm than good. Many of the world’s top economists and even a growing chorus of doctors are becoming a burgeoning voice in the wilderness with regards to easing restrictions before economic damage becomes irreversible.
Recently, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the US warned that as governments take decisive action to attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19, they must not do so at the expense of causing even more deaths due to economic fallout and physical and mental health issues that could arise as the result of long periods of isolation and unemployment. In short, the entire society will crash.
Despite this, many people are under the impression that no one working for months or even more than a year truly matters as reopening society is akin to flipping a light switch on or off. Or that the federal government will magically keep their bank accounts filled (not to mention bailing out every business and industry in Canada) until a vaccine is discovered for COVID-19, which, according to some medical experts is as far as 18 months away. While major corporations are better equipped to survive the storm, small and medium-sized businesses are not.
Such local enterprises are the lifeblood of the economies of PEI and the Maritime provinces. Even a two three-week shutdown will make recovery slower for many business owners. Beyond that, the massive closure of businesses that employ the majority of Islanders will only result in higher rates of unemployment, substance abuse, and rates of violent crime such as break-ins, home invasions, and overall antisocial behaviour – not to mention an even harder strain on our health care systems.
Yes, COVID-19 is a deadly virus that fortunately is starting to burn itself out. While there have been 24 deaths so far in Canada, last year over 10,000 Canadians died of the flu in a first world country. While those who are most at risk should, by all means, take the necessary precautions to avoid becoming infected, as a society it is worth taking the time to contemplate the serious ramifications that will result from shutting down our economy for a prolonged period of time. Sometimes, the cure is truly worse than the disease.
Chris McGarry
Belfast RR#3
