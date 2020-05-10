Fran Galczynski has nursing embedded into her soul.
Ms Galczynski is currently a staff nurse in the inpatient department at Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague and she is working on reorientation for the emergency department.
The 69-year-old faced retirement in 2015 but she wouldn’t be without her scrubs for long.
“I just needed to be needed and I decided I would try and go back to work,” said Ms Galczynski after taking some time to be with her brother before his passing.
When she did return to her passion Ms Galczynski was faced with a technological challenge. Leading up to her retirement, she was not required to keep up on computer systems and digital charts in the hospital because she was not in a position where she handled medications. Coming back to work though she was required to learn a new set of digital skills.
“It’s not a young brain, things take a little longer. It was a lot harder than I thought,” she said.
Determination, however, is key and Ms Galczynski was able to rely on the younger nurses to help her navigate the computer and her passion never wavered.
“It’s wonderful. It’s the best place to work. It’s such a blessing to learn from the young ones and let them know that maybe my skills aren’t as quick as theirs but that doesn’t mean I don’t have anything to offer,” she said.
Ms Galczynski has been in the nursing industry since 1976. Over the years she has worked in many different departments having spent the last eight of her career as a mental health nurse which for her was “fabulous” given the social nature of the position.
“I was seeing people from the community, in the clinic, in the hospital and in the ER,” she said.
She has also served as president of the local nurses union and works to keep oriented on all the new updates to KCMH.
Nursing is a family affair for Ms Galczynski. Her daughter and son are both currently working as nurses in Texas.
“Nurses are fixers. That’s what we do. We take care of and we fix,” she said.
Ms Galczynski says being a nurse “feeds my soul”.
She looks to pass on knowledge and advice to the new generations of nurses coming through the hospital doors.
“Keep calm and nurse on. It’s what we do,” she said.
