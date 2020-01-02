The PEI Fiddlers Society has been a strong promoter of the art of fiddle music since 1977 and current volunteers hope a major revamp of their organization will further strengthen their presence in the province.
Amy Swenson, a long-time fiddle instructor and member of the Southern Kings Fiddlers, is current president of the provincial society. She said the fiddle tradition has remained strong over the years, with roughly 200 members across the province.
That number now includes members of the Friday Night Jammers in Wellington.
Ms Swenson said the Jammers have played for years, and often play alongside society members at various “fiddle jams,” but the group has been overlooked until now.
“They were delighted to join,” Ms Swenson said.
A major portion of the work being done by society volunteers is overhauling its website.
Ms Swenson said the old website was rather “clunky.” For example, a section on the Queens County Chapter had recordings uploaded in an outdated audio file format that would no longer play.
However, the new website, which recently went live, is expected to be a virtual resource library of the PEI fiddle tradition.
Ms Swenson said the site will include a tune list of hundreds of songs from each of the five chapters (Friday Night Jammers, Prince County, Queens County, Southern Kings and Eastern Kings). The lists will include sheet music and audio files.
“The Southern Kings Chapter (alone) has 164 tunes,” Ms Swenson said.
The website will also have archived issues of the PEI Fiddle Society newsletter, which ceased publication earlier this year. It dates back to 1978. Contact lists are also available for fiddle and step dance teachers, violin repair and bow re-hairing. Information on local CDs and books, and links to websites of interest such as Bowing Down Home, a fiddle music history project developed by UPEI and the Canadian Museum of History will be available as well.
The improved site is a chance for people to realize how vast, diverse and thriving the PEI fiddle tradition continues to be.
Ms Swenson says, for example, new pieces are being written all the time, with some of the original tunes spreading beyond their respective chapters to be played Island-wide.
“The tradition on the Island is very much alive. It’s not just playing tunes from 200 years ago from Scotland and Ireland,” Ms Swenson said. “Every chapter has their own local composers, and that alone makes each chapter’s repertoire a bit unique.”
The fiddle tradition isn’t simply relegated to older folks, Ms Swenson says adding that she teaches students from 4 ½ to 82 years old. She points out too there is a younger generation of players coming up.
“There’s still a lot of interest, especially from young people whose grandfathers played and who inherited a violin from them,” she said.
Speaking of younger fiddle players, the updated website will soon include a tune book for beginners, which will consist of more than 20 pieces. It is compiled by fiddle instructor Karthryn Dau-Schmidt, who teaches fiddle in Rollo Bay.
“She has a lot of tunes that work well with beginners,” Ms Swenson said. “It’s hard to find tunes that are attractive, fun, and easy for kids (and beginners).”
The society supports young musicians in other ways as well. It offers an annual scholarship to those 10 years of age and up to attend a fiddle camp of their choice anywhere in the Maritimes. Next year, the society will award two camp scholarships in the name of Wendy Mennie-Ashford, of Beach Point, who died this past September. She began fiddle lessons at age 65 and learned more than 60 tunes.
Ms Swenson said she fell in love with the fiddle at age five, when she saw her uncle play a hymn in church.
“I thought, if he could do it, then I can do it - I really liked it. But my parents said I was too young.”
Later, while in elementary school, the young Ms Swenson heard of a program where children as young as eight could learn any orchestra instrument of their choosing.
“When I heard I could get a free violin out of this, I ran home and told my parents.”
Ms Swenson received classical music training but she has a strong affection for fiddle music in all its traditions and varieties. She encourages anyone interested in playing to sign up for classes.
Ms Swenson said the response to the new website has been exciting. Check it out at peifiddlers.com
