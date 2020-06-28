For close to 30 years Rick Renaud has been serving up delectable seafood fare to Islanders and tourists alike at Ricks Fish & Chips and Seafood House located in picturesque St Peter’s Bay.
Over the years the popular eatery has gained a first-rate reputation both at home and abroad, thanks to Mr Renaud’s skills in the kitchen and passion for celebrating all good things that come from the land and the sea.
When Mr Renaud and his family moved to PEI back in the 1990s he brought with him years of experience as the manager of a seafood restaurant in Ontario.
He was thrilled to have access to all the quality foodstuffs the Island has to offer. Among that bounty of course is potatoes that cook up in many shapes and forms.
“When we first came we noticed there was nowhere that did fresh-cut fires,” he said.
“We saw we had this opportunity.”
Steps away the bay is adorned with an abundance of mussel lines so it only makes sense the tasty shellfish are featured prominently on the menu which has evolved over the years.
In the beginning Ricks Fish & Chips was a small take-out operation, but in 1998 when Greenwhich National Park opened down the road, Mr Renaud saw another possibility.
“We went big,” he said, noting the menu was expanded and seating options were offered both indoors and out.
Being featured in Air Canada’s enRroute Magazine in 2003, as well being included in an episode of the Food Network’s ‘You Gotta Eat Here’ a few years later, drew even more visitors.
While this season brings with it fewer tourists, Mr Renaud said local patrons can still count on Rick’s being an excellent choice during staycation jaunts around the Island.
“It is going to be quite a different year, but I am sure we’ll get through,” Mr Renaud said.
For now Rick’s Fish & Chips has cut back on business hours and reverted to strictly outdoor seating or take-out. However, Mr Renaud is hopeful as the season progresses and PEI opens up more business will pick up.
“I would estimate about 80 per cent of our business is tourists, but we do get good local support and that’s encouraging,” he said.
