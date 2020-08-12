With minor hockey associations across eastern PEI gearing up for the season in the new normal of COVID-19 regulations, some rinks are beginning to formalize plans for opening in the fall.
Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre is on track for opening September 23, said Manager Greg MacLaren.
“Right now the building (aside from the library which opened in July) is still closed to the public,” Mr MacLaren said.
The opening of the ice surface is three weeks later than what normally happens in the fall.
When the rink doors were shuttered back in March, not only did it bring an early end to the minor hockey season, but rinks lost out on revenue.
“When we shut down last year we had a Canadian Sport School Hockey League Championships on, and so we lost about $34,000 in three weeks,” Mr MacLaren said.
Summer rentals of the upstairs and the floor surface before COVID-19 were up around 40 bookings a month. That dropped to zero this year.
“We are just hoping to get open on a half normal basis so that we can bring back our staff,” Mr MacLaren said.
At the Three River’s Sportsplex the major Summer Days dance fund raiser didn’t go ahead this year, said Philip Hebert, vice president of the board of directors for the Georgetown facility.
“A lot of our fund raising is yet to start, but it does look as if they will be cancelled or postponed,” Mr Hebert said.
It is unclear right now how those funds could be replaced, but for now funding isn’t a big worry.
“It is a wait and see approach,” Mr Hebert said.
“We don’t know what our restrictions are so when we have a clear vision of that we can re access the situation.”
“Tentatively our plan is to open the end of October same as usual as long as nothing changes.”
Shawn Ryan, president of the board of directors with the Morell Credit Union Rink, said they are still very much in the planning stages.
“We have all intentions of opening,” Mr Ryan said. “We just haven’t picked a date yet.”
All rinks are grappling with the Hockey PEI Public Health guidelines that will accompany this year’s hockey season as well as what will be set out for rinks in general.
There are four phases to the Hockey PEI plan.
As of right now, only phase one has been implemented.
Beginning on August 15 players will be able to return to the ice, but strict on-ice physical distancing will be enforced and only skills development will be happening.
The other phases do allow for games, both in house and provincially, but no dates for when those will be implemented have been chosen.
Mr Ryan said their focus for the time being is a complete cleaning of the facility and the development of an operational plan to be submitted to the Chief Public Health Office.
He said they are still getting information on what cleaning will have to be done once the facility is open.
“We measured the whole rink and started cleaning everything,” he said.
All the rinks have activities other than minor hockey and the scheduling of those depends upon factors such as current public health regulations.
There are other leagues, such as rec, old timers and Junior who will also be using the ice when the time is right. In addition family skates are a weekly occurrence at most facilities.
Mr Ryan said in Morell they will most likely have two family skates in one day to allow for more people to participate.
“The community really wants the rink to be open and we really want to make sure kids have an opportunity to play hockey this year,” Mr Ryan said.
