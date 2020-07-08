Food for thought from today’s world:
The obstacles, that are not chosen in life, often become precisely the ones that are required.
The chosen self harm aka attention seeking behaviours cause harmful obstacles in life and often lead to addiction, crime, poor health, jail, prison, police records, death, etc.
It’s your choice.
The governments licensed, taxed, controlled and supply of toxic substances are available to willing users who keep doing their regrettable behaviours (addictions) over and over again, by choice. The demand by the people aka taxpaying citizen users, globally.
Give your heads a shake if you think we should be sending mankind to trash Mars, at tremendous expense, while people continue to trash their own lives aka own worlds, over and over again.
If life isn’t hard then it’s not worth living. Liberty or death without a mask.
A sign of the times, globally, of the most corrupt governments and leadership in history and the world - trashing the planet.
James Halstrum,
Montague
