On December 20 Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil announced he would not be extending the deadline of January 31, 2020 for the Boat Harbour Act. Shortly after on the same day, Paper Excellence Canada confirmed it would be closing Northern Pulp Mill.
These announcements effectively eliminated the proposal by Northern Pulp to reroute its effluent directly into the Northumberland Strait. This proposal was a point of contention for fishermen who make their livelihood in the Strait and the reason for signs stating ‘No Pipe In The Strait’ around the Island.
On my way through mainland Nova Scotia this Christmas I took notice of another sign related to Northern Pulp posted in certain towns on front lawns and utility poles; A dark green banner with lighter green letters reading ‘Nova Scotia Needs Forestry.’
Over 300 employees at the mill and countless others whose livelihood depends on the mill are outspoken about the Nova Scotia government not extending the Boat Harbour Act, which dictates the January 31 deadline for the mill. With that closure comes lost jobs.
Opposition to the closure was particularly pungent when employees of the mill and truckers flooded Hollis Street in downtown Halifax right in front of Province House. Many of those protestors carried signs proclaiming ‘Nova Scotia Needs Forestry.’
The issue of Northern Pulp and the aftermath of it closing down is sure to be a hotly debated topic next year.
Yet to be answered are questions of how cleaning up Boat Harbour will work and the price tag that follows and where and how Premier McNeil’s $50 million transition fund will be used, something he announced along with upholding the deadline of the Boat Harbour Act.
