Physical Education teacher Taylor Johnson received a national award as a champion for his work. The Vernon River man has been teaching at Belfast Consolidated for five years. The curriculum involves daily physical education and a wide variety of sports and activities. He says the key to keeping kids engaged is excitement and energy; the more he is excited, the more energized he finds his students are. From left are Grade 9 students Sosi Lopez, Isaac Edward, Mr Johnson, Hannah Rooney, Daniel McGeoghegan and school principal John Munro. The school also won an award for the physical education curriculum and received a 4-star certification, the highest achievable level.
Taylor Johnson teaches physical education at Belfast Consolidated School and was awarded a Champion of the Month certificate by Physical and Health Education Canada, a national body for teachers on March 10. Mr Johnson is pictured here with his award at Belfast Consolidated. The school also received a 4-star classification for Quality Daily Physical Education from PHE Canada. The classification is the highest level awarded to schools.
Sean MacDougall photos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.