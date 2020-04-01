It has been announced that Ottawa will allow foreign workers into Canada to work in the seafood and agri-food sectors. The seafood processors of PEI are elated.
Were the PEI fishers consulted or only the processors?
The Seafood Association of Nova Scotia wants the federal Department of Fisheries to issue an order to shut down lobster harvesting, stating more lobsters are being caught than the market can absorb. People only have money to spend on basic necessities. Lobsters are a food necessity for indigenous peoples and are distributed to their band members who process and put up their own winter foods but lobsters are considered an expensive delicacy otherwise.
Countries, provinces and cities now have stringent public health laws, some that are enforced with fines. Self-isolate. Stay home. Wash your hands. Physically distance yourself. No large gatherings. Many people are adhering to this advice.
How will these workers travel from the airport to begin their mandatory two week self-isolation? What about their accommodations, shared bedrooms, shared bathrooms and shared kitchens, during self-isolation? Afterwards, how will they travel to work, necessary shopping and be elsewhere in the community? Will any processors who hire them ensure these workers are protected according to our public health laws? This could be a time bomb waiting to explode.
Young or old, healthy or infirmed, anyone can become infected by COVID-19. People can transmit this virus even if they don’t have symptoms. I am grateful for a feed of lobster but I can wait.
Our federal Egmont Liberal member seems very pleased with this announcement. Mr Morrissey, stand up and tell your government to rescind this decision until such time COVID-19 has been eradicated totally. I hope our premier will also address this issue.
As of Monday we have 18 cases of COVID-19. PEI is small enough and is acting quickly enough to keep this number low. Greed and politics will only unnecessarily and inordinately increase COVID-19 here on our Island.
Gary A O MacKay,
Tyne Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.