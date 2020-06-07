While many Islanders shifted toward closing shop and burrowing into their respective states of isolation, RN Grace Cressman shifted into full gear at her workplace.
Ms Cressman, who lives in Georgetown, works as a clinical liaison at Riverview Manor in Montague.
“The focus almost immediately went into keeping the residents safe from an outbreak,” Ms Cressman said.
As a clinical liaison her job is to foster communication and relationships between health care providers, residents and residents’ families. She also helps to ensure when a patient is becoming palliative, they are as comfortable as possible.
Leading and educating staff is yet another responsibility Ms Cressman holds.
“At the beginning it was really crazy. Just to keep up with the communication,” she said.
Protocols and orders were rolling in from the Chief Public Health Office daily, if not twice a day, all to be implemented immediately.
Staff began following extra cleaning, hygiene and personal protective protocols. Activities for residents were restructured to ensure physical distancing and to reduce gathering. COVID-19 testing and symptom monitoring protocols were implemented.
Health care staff, some of whom weren’t familiar with the facility, were reallocated to work there.
Communication between residents and their families shifted completely when long-term care facilities were ordered to restrict visitor access.
Ms Cressman and other RNs were tasked with swiftly leading and organizing all these changes.
Ms Cressman has to maintain her usual work: ensuring individual residents receive the most comprehensive health care the manor can provide.
Working late became the new normal. When Ms Cressman does head home, her sense of responsibility and care remains.
The residents she cares for fit within the demographic most impacted by COVID-19.
“My husband (Gerald Cressman) does 98 per cent of our shopping,” she said, stressing that she avoids public spaces as much as possible.
At the end of the day everyone’s efforts are rewarded when residents respond positively to their work.
“When I see a smile on one of our residents’ faces and see them happy, that makes everything worth it. It really does.
“They know this isn’t their home exactly but if we can make it so they have a good time it’s great.”
Ms Cressman is immensely appreciative of the manor’s team members who have gone out of their way to help residents stay healthy and calm throughout the pandemic.
“We’ve been getting them singing, keeping them busy which is really good for them,” she said.
The aroma of fresh baked breads, cookies and pizza has been wafting through the facility’s households, thanks to staff initiatives. Staff have taken on the roles of hair care and beauty specialists and they have been helping residents use technology to stay in touch with their families.
“The staff has been super,” Ms Cressman said.
