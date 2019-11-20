Well, I experienced my first bit of snow on the Island and as sure as the wind blows and the ferry is closed, I was caught without my winter tires on. I don’t seem to be the only one though. It seems many folks always lollygag when it comes time for that phone call. You know the call. It’s the one where you see if a garage has any openings before the snow hits and they say they are booked two weeks in advance, a month if for some reason you called a shop in Charlottetown.
Why do we always wait until the 11th hour to book these things, especially when it means that extra bit of safety? Now I won’t toot my horn for long here but I know I’ve driven in worse through the mountain passes of British Columbia and the whiteout highways of Alberta.
That being said, safety isn’t just about our driving abilities, it’s about everyone’s ability to drive in the snow, whether or not we have the right tires, whether we’re driving the speed limit, and the list of factors could go on.
Winter driving is about taking our due diligence to be safe on the roads not just for ourselves but for everyone else out there.
While snow tires aren’t mandatory in PEI or seven of the other provinces in the country nor the three territories, every factor to be safe on the road should at least be considered.
To put it into an analogy, would you rather walk or run on a snowy road in casual shoes or perhaps a pair of lace-up winter boots with a thick tread? Now those winter boots won’t guarantee you from slipping, but how much more confident would your footing be with them?
Sean MacDougall
