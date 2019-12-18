Sheila MacLean, Chair of the Rotary Seniors Bus Committee, is looking for volunteers to help expand the scope of the service.
The bus is used as a means of transportation for seniors to go on sightseeing trips, social events and every Sunday morning to go to church.
The committee is looking to expand on what services the bus can offer to seniors and the frequency it operates.
“We’re not just looking at Montague because the Three Rivers area of course but also the Montague Rotary Club services Belfast, it’s pretty much the whole eastern area including Souris,” Ms MacLean said.
She added that the committee wants to open the service up to other seniors-based clubs and offer more trips for social outings as well as trips to Charlottetown for doctor’s appointments
The committee has a list of 12 drivers who volunteer their time. An extra four or five names on the list would allow for the expanded services and alleviate extra workloads for the current volunteers.
“The (drivers) have been very loyal, they’re all volunteers and some of them have been with the Rotary bus for a number of years. We don’t want to put additional work on them,” Ms MacLean said.
Phil LePage of Forest Hills routinely uses the Rotary Seniors bus on Island outings with an adventure or two to the mainland. He has joined the Three Rivers 50+ group on excursions off-Island to the Magdalen Islands, Nova Scotia’s Apple Blossom Festival, the fortress of Louisburg in Cape Breton and many other locations around the Maritimes by way of the Rotary Seniors Bus.
“Without the Rotary bus we wouldn’t be able to do any of this,” he said, adding it is a more economical option instead of using charter buses.
“If we didn’t have the Rotary bus we wouldn’t be able to get out on these trips.”
Ms MacLean said the committee will be talking with the people who frequently use the service to find out what they might need or want.
The committee recently finished a survey of the bus’ services and schedule and determined it was possible to expand.
Church services won’t be expanded though, because Ms MacLean said it would require having an additional bus.
Anyone wishing to volunteer is required to have a Class 4 driver’s license. A First Aid certification is also required, but volunteers can get certification through the committee.
Potential drivers are asked to please contact Ms MacLean at 902-330-2865.
