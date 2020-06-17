After more than three-and-a-half months the Montague Rotary Gold Mine will return on July 6 with only minor changes.
The new deadline to play is 9 am on Mondays.
This gives volunteers the time necessary to collect the toonies and respect physical distancing requirements. The task takes about 100 hours to complete each draw day.
Players are also reminded to start collecting toonies because not all stores handle coins due to COVID-19 precautions.
The last draw was held on March 15 with a pot of $11,743. More than 15,000 players are signed up to play each week.
Gold Mine boxes will be in participating stores on Thursday, June 25.
