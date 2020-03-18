To support provincial public health and safety efforts to minimize spread of coronavirus, The Rotary Club of Montague is postponing further weekly draws indefinitely.
The name of the winner in the March 16th draw is in Dining & Entertainment on page 10.
“This is not an easy decision, but it is necessary,” says Scott Annear, Chairman of the Rotary Gold Mine Committee. “The health and well-being of our club members, volunteers, those who play weekly, and our friends and neighbours, is our top priority.”
The committee will review the decision on a weekly basis, he said.
The Rotary Gold Mine is a major contributor to charities, organizations, events and individuals in eastern, PEI with donations totalling more than $7 million since the draw began.
“We are a community that supports one another and this is a small step to ease anxiety for all involved. The draw will be back stronger than ever as soon as possible,” Mr Annear said.
