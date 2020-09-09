Work on the roundabout at the Caledonia intersection has halt- ed due to an existing fibre optic cable.
A spokesperson from the Department of Transportation said the cable ties into emergency services. The line will be dis- connected and re-connected on September 11 to solve the issue.
Work started on the round- about on August 3 and the project was initially expected to be complete by mid-September.Estimated cost is $800,000.
An unrecorded number of fatalities and serious crashes have occurred at the four-way intersection (Routes 315, Wood Islands Road and 24, Murray Harbour Road) over the years.
In October 2019 an accident there claimed the lives of three eastern PEI residents when a car and dump truck collided.
Signs reducing the speed limit to 70 km/h were posted on the approaches to the intersection as a short-term measure.
(0) comments
