Construction of a roundabout at the four-way Caledonia intersection will begin in the spring.
An unrecorded number of fatalities and serious crashes have occurred where Routes 315 and 24 intersect over the years.
In October 2019 an accident there claimed the lives of three eastern PEI residents when a car and dump truck collided.
“That was the final straw,” Transportation Minister Steven Myers said. “It is going to bring safety to probably the last remaining really bad intersection in that area.”
Mr Myers points to a roundabout constructed on the 48 Road several years ago as testament to safety.
“There are similar circumstances, there were a lot of accidents, the sight lines were good and nobody could figure out why so many accidents were happening.
“Since the (48 Road) roundabout was installed there hasn’t been a single fatality there,” he said.
Signs reducing the speed limit to 70 km/h were posted on the approaches to the Caledonia Corner last week as a short-term measure.
A public meeting will be held in the next few weeks to inform the public of the changes.
Mr Myers said the department was waiting for the police report from the October 2019 accident before making the plan public.
Kings District RCMP Sergeant Chris Gunn said the investigation has concluded, but no official report from the collision analyst is available at this time.
The roundabout, which is expected to take six weeks to complete, will cost approximately $800,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.