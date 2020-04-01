“Work from home if possible,” they said.
In my almost half-century working with The Eastern Graphic I’ve imagined that scenario with a small measure of expectation. Now opportunity has knocked ... so here we go.
Day 1 - start with work-related calls. Phone book is so outdated many of the people whose names appear on its pages have passed on years ago. A grateful nod to Canada 411.
Pencils go missing. What? Could my co-workers have been somewhat truthful when they adamantly denied taking (borrowing) them from time to time?
Calls complete and time to settle into checking emails and editing stories.
Wait, where do all those lethargic house flies come from? Is this what happens after the door to my home is locked in the morning - their cue to flop around like freshly-landed trout.
Ignore them. Settle down to business now.
Who dirtied all those dishes in the sink? They can wait ... no, they can’t. Waiting for consistent internet signal anyway.
Should check the calendar to see if this is really a work day or did the days slide into the weekend unnoticed?
Affirmative: It’s Monday.
Almost lunch time. Will pick something up while “meandering” (that was a Jim MacNeill word - wonder what he’d have thought of his staff all working from home?)
Drat! Most businesses are closed. Forced to forage for food at home. My larder is almost empty, but wait, I have Swiss Chard growing in pots. Have they been watered lately?
This is a game changer.
Turn in my chair to ask Charlotte (MacAulay) or Sean (MacDougall) a question.
The reporters aren’t here (good job; they’d have to share my end table (desk)). They too are working from home. Will have to figure this one out on my own.
Oh no, socks don’t match.
That needs to be corrected. Urgent matters cannot wait.
Better throw a stick of wood in the stove while I’m up.
Where’d those dust bunnies come from? They’re not respecting my social distancing.
Finally ... the familiar plink of an incoming email breaks the silence of the quiet country morning.
More safety advice reminding Islanders that because more people are at home with their families fire is a greater risk. Freezing while working at home is also a risk.
Oh my. Is that a coyote running through my front yard? Run rabbit run, hide under the shed.
Crisis averted. Coyote retreats.
Time for a break. Been working for hours now. Must stand up and stretch.
Is it lunch time - or supper?
Life will eventually go back to normal and imagine all the stories. We may even resort to embellishing some of them.
It’s 2020 ... and I’m working from home.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
