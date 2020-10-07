A St Patrick’s Road resident who recently received a notice from Bell Aliant to accept changes in her billing fears she will lose her grandfathered contract put in place back in 2011.
“It is infuriating,” Wanda Dalton said after making several calls to various Bell representatives.
“I got a different answer from everyone.”
On September 16, when Ms Dalton fired up her computer to check email she was met with a notice from Bell.
It indicated she had reached $50 in additional data usage charges and offered her an option to accept or decline a choice to be billed in future.
For Ms Dalton the choice was clear. She said if she accepts it would constitute a change in her contract.
The problem is, back in 2011 when the PEI government promised Island-wide internet service, the contract she was given was with the condition Bell would absorb data overages. If she clicked accept it would change her contract and she would no longer be paying the flat rate she has had for nine years.
When contacted by The Graphic a spokesperson from Bell said, “We recently updated our customer notification system and mistakenly included some of our MiFi customers in PEI. It’s been fixed now and customers with these types of accounts will not see any changes in their billing.”
Bell has since contacted Ms Dalton with the same verbal assurance, but she wants a letter stating her contract will not change.
She has been told a written response can’t be mailed to her, but Bell will send her an email stating her billing won’t change.
She just can’t understand why the onus is on her to follow through.
“If you put it on, why can’t you take it off if I don’t owe any money?” she said.
Ms Dalton has decided to hold off on clicking accept. According to the notice, her internet access will resume when her next billing date starts in October. She is hopeful the email Bell sends her will clear up the matter.
The company credited Ms Dalton for the previous month because her internet wasn’t available to her.
