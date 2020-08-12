These days, one can barely turn on their phone or open a local newspaper without their eyes gazing upon a news headline that includes the words “revitalization” or “transparency”. Island politicos are especially skilled in their efforts to placate the masses with false promises of transparency which – at best – has become a tired, meaningless platitude.
A similar approach has been taken toward revitalizing the rural regions of Prince Edward Island. Election after election, we are treated to the same old assurances by already sitting MLA’s or those with a desire to enter the political arena, regarding what their plans are to give rural PEI a new lease on life.
Unless one has been living on the moon for the past four decades, they most likely have taken notice and cringed at the decline of the small communities that dot this beautiful island from North Cape to East Point. Loss of small farms in lieu of corporate agriculture. Local stores and businesses shuttering their doors. Services taken from rural areas and centralized in Charlottetown and Summerside.
Another buzzword politicians love to throw around is infrastructure, as in, there is always a need for increased and improved infrastructure. While I would be in full agreement that many of the roads in rural PEI are akin to something one might find in a second – world country, if MLA’s are serious about resurrecting the Island countryside, the most crucial piece of infrastructure needed right now is high–speed internet.
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic struck the world and our small Island, working remotely was increasingly becoming a ‘new normal’ with regards to employment. As the office increasingly becomes a relic of the past – and more people work from home – top-notch internet services will ensure that more Islanders as well as newcomers choose the rural areas for living.
Struggling to get work done using slow, dawdling internet is a harrowing (not to mention, time consuming) exercise in frustration. In this day and age, when the world has never been so well–connected, operating a remote business means building up a clientele through social media platforms and mailing lists – not to mention communicating with the entire planet. If the political will existed to fix this pressing matter, working from home could all be done from the comfort of a bedroom or office in Tignish, Iona, Souris, or Bonshaw just as easily as it is in the province’s two urban centres.
Sadly, as we speak, there is little in the way of political will to provide every corner of PEI with high–speed internet.
Small businesses, community schools, farming cooperatives, rural transportation systems and better roads are all excellent initiatives which should be implemented, but without the most critical piece of infrastructure of all – excellent internet – those proposals will never get off the ground.
If the province’s political class is truly serious about making rural PEI great again, they will put their money where their mouths are and devise a plan for tip – to – tip internet.
Chris McGarry
Belfast
