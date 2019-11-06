As long as his dish is full Rusty the cat is content with life. Subsequently the winner of The Eastern Graphic’s 2019 Cutest Pet Contest was decidedly unimpressed with getting his photo taken after his owner Julie Conway of Souris accepted his prize. Rusty, a 14-year old indoor/outdoor cat who only ventures outside on a leash is content to spend most of his day perched on the back of the living room recliner, front paws crossed observing his domain, which is the pose he took in the photo submitted for this year’s contest. Ms Conway has entered her feline friend in the contest every year since he has been around. She is not sure where the $50 prize will be used. The winner is determined by a draw.
Charlotte MacAulay photo
