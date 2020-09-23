The Public Schools Branch will change products used to sanitize its busses after it was learned specific safety information was not known.
Some bus drivers, who were following protocols to sanitize the interior of their buses with the chemical solution twice a day, expressed concern about the safety of the mixed solution.
On Monday Dave Gillis, Director of Transportation for the Public Schools Branch said there was an issue getting the revised data information from the manufacturer in regards to the diluted version of the sanitizing agent.The only data readily available pertained to a 45 gallon concentrated drum of the chemical. The substance was used by the drivers during the first seven or eight days of the school year.
Mr Gillis said the Public Schools Branch made the decision to switch products effective Friday, September 8.
The substitute is a sanitizer already in use by school custodians.
“As such it will be a consistent environment for our schools and our buses,etc,” Mr Gillis said.
He said it could take a couple days for all drivers to receive the new sanitizer but they should have access to the product by this week.
Bus drivers were using the Zep AIO product, and are now moving towards the Diversey Oxivir product.
