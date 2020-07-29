Visitors to the Harvey Moore Sanctuary in Milltown Cross will notice a change in the parking area.
Traffic has become a safety issue, said Jackie Bourgeois, Executive Director of Southeast Environments Association (SEA), the area watershed group that manages the property.
“Because more and more people use it, the more traffic goes in there and we need to make it safe for people using the lower part,” Ms Bourgeois said.
Parking is now restricted to an area of the sanctuary directly off the #4 highway and a sign has been put up to indicate this.
Traditionally people drove right down to the lower part of the site to access the trails and ponds without much of a hike.
Ms Bourgeois has heard concerns from people who frequent the property over not being allowed to park closer to the lower part.
“I understand that, but at the same time if we are encouraging more people to use it (the property) we are going to get more cars down there,” she said.
The future plans for the area are to develop it into a destination and the lower part is included in that plan.
There are already picnic tables and flower boxes installed.
Security is a concern as well.
Ms Bourgeois said having the parking area visible from the road helps the organization know who is at the site and when.
“There is a mobility challenge we would eventually like to meet,” Ms Bourgeois said acknowledging the need to accommodate individuals with mobility issues once the development is complete.
SEA owns 12 acres of the sanctuary and has an agreement with the province to manage the 104 acres which is owned by the province and is designated a natural area.
