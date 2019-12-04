Santa rode in style on board the village’s fire truck to the Murray Harbour Community Centre on Saturday. Two-year old Isla Diab decided her grandmother’s knee, Anne Hawkins, was the best place to see the early visitor from the North Pole. The morning fundraiser featured a full breakfast, the collection of donations to the Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank and the Breakfast Program at Southern Kings Consolidated School, door prizes and Christmas music. The turnout was impressive in spite of the weather that brought the first snowstorm of the season. See related photo on page 6. Heather Moore photo
