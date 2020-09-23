A tour through 71-year-old,William Van Schuppen’s Union Road home shows he is no stranger to gardening. Bright yellow, pink and purple flowers burst from pots lining his back porch. In the back entryway, his freezer chest is packed with bags of blanched yellow beans, peas and an assortment of other produce he has harvested from his gardens. So is a larger chest just around the corner.
“How do you like these flowers?” asks Mr Van Schuppen, pointing to a pot of butter and lemon-yellow begonias decorating his porch.
“I didn’t have to buy seeds for these.”
Mr Van Schuppen plants a large portion of his flowers and vegetables from seeds he saves from year to year.
“It saves a bit of money,” he says matter-of-factly.
His smallest garden spans about four metres by 15 meters and his larger garden is about three or four metres by 25 metres.
But for Mr Van Schuppen saving seeds is about more than simply saving dollars.
From a cupboard by his kitchen sink, he pulls out a bulk-size coffee can filled with a bean seed variety his family has saved annually for about 65 years.
“They’re the best beans,” he says about the Dutch string bean variety.
Mr Van Schuppen and his family moved to Canada from Holland when he was 7-years old, in 1949. Six years later, his grandfather gifted his mother with the string bean variety, the same year she was first able to return to Holland for a visit.
They’ve been saving the bean seeds ever since.
“You can’t buy them in Holland any more,” says Mr Van Schuppen, explaining they are only grown there for a speciality market and the seeds themselves aren’t generally available to the public. He is happy he has been able to preserve the bean for his own personal use on PEI.
“It’s not hard,” he says.
For example, he leaves a portion of his bean plants un-harvested and collects the seeds from those plants, let’s them dry out,then stores them over winter.
Mr Van Schuppen moves past his wood stove featuring a framed passport photo of his family and a kitchen table adorned with a traditional Dutch table cloth to a closet at the back of his house.
Here he retrieves another coffee can filled with seeds that are white with dark speckles.
"These are bacon beans, they arrived with an Irish settler near St John’s New Brunswick back in the early 19th century. My friend, John MacLeod,gave them to me.”
Mr Van Schuppen saves tomato seeds, pumpkin seeds and a mix of other vegetable and flower seeds especially if he finds a variety that seems particularly interesting or worthy of keeping.
He says he’ll certainly be saving lots this year considering some varieties were so hard to find in the spring.
Helpful tips on how to Carina Phillips, a farmers with Seaspray Organic Co-operative in Morell, also saves seeds for a several reasons: saving money, trading and connecting with friends, preserving biodiversity and generating seeds well adapt- ed to the Island’s climate.
“It’s the season to start saving now,” says Ms Phillips, who usually helps run Seedy Saturdays which involve seed saving workshops and trading events at local libraries.
This spring due to COVID-19, libraries weren’t able to offer those programs. However, Montague Rotary Library technician Krystal Dionne says there are still lots of great books and resources available on the subject.
Ms Phillips and Ms Dionne are hopeful events such as Seedy Saturdays will resume in the spring of 2021 in some form.
In the meantime Ms Phillips has a few tips for beginners.
Some of the easiest seeds to save include peas, beans and tomatoes. For these, you simply collect the seeds at the end of the season, wash and dry them and store them at an appropriate temperature.
Ms Phillips says it’s possible to save seeds from other plants such as carrots but they only go to seed a complete year after they are planted. If you cover some of your full-grown carrots with a generous amount of mulch and leave them in the ground over winter, they should grow and go to seed the following spring.
“It takes a bit more patience but it’s usually possible.”
Ms Phillips advises saving seeds from plants which have fared best in the garden: plants that haven’t been affected by disease and have produced the healthiest looking and tasting fruit. Over time this will help plants adapt to PEI’s climate.
Another key to successful seed saving, she says, is to avoid collecting seeds from a plant that has been in close proximity to other varieties. This is to avoid cross pollination. These are called hybrid seeds and may not grow or produce fruit.
Taking action against corporate control Theresa Doyle has grown many vegetables over the years in Caledonia. One seed she particularly likes to save is a tomato, gifted to her from a friend in Quebec. She says her friend got the seed from Italy and the quality of the tomato is unmatched in flavour and texture. It’s rich and meaty so to speak rather than pale in flavour, juicy and seedy.
Beyond great food, Ms Doyle finds saving seeds an important exercise of a democratic freedom often threatened by larger companies seeking to patent seeds and control availability.
“They’re trying to own life,” she says.
Ms Doyle sees this type of corporate control as fundamentally wrong. She says these attempts wind up chipping away at biodiversity and plant adaptability but can be counteracted by everyday gardeners saving seeds.
