There is certainly a possibility of more winter storms to come but to date Island school closures are on par with last year.
As of last Thursday, March 5, 2020 the Public Schools Branch had recorded eight full closures, one partial, five delays and one early dismissal.
By comparison, in 2018-2019 at the end of the school year the count was 10 full closures, two partial closures, six delays and one early dismissal.
The numbers for the French Language School Board practically mirror the PSB except for one more partial closure, a few more delays and early dismissals last school year.
A spokesperson for the French board said some of their students travel quite far on the busses so at times closures are warranted even though a region in PEI may be experiencing good weather.
One departure from the norm in this school year was a closure on September 9, 2019 in the wake of Hurricane Dorion.
