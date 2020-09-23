More than 10,000 students have signed up for the first biweekly round of the Healthy School Food Program and more local vendors have been con- firmed by the province, including Home Plate Restaurant and Bakery in Murray River and Holy Cow Burgers & Wings in Morell.
Overall, the province anticipated 4,500 students would sign up.
“We’re just finishing our first week and it has worked out really nice,” Quentin Gillis, owner of Holy Cow, said.
“The food has looked good and it’s healthy.”
Through the program students and their parents have the opportunity to order meals and either pay the full $5 price, pay what they wish or order them for free.
Mr Gillis said more students than expected ordered meals in the group of schools he serves.
With Chef Aaron Ferrill, Mr Gillis’s restaurant serves schools in Morell, Mount Stewart, Souris and Donagh Regional.
Mr Gillis said just over 30 per cent of the students at these schools are taking advantage of the program compared to the approximately 20 per cent of the students that were expected.This translates into cooking and delivering about 800 plates per week from his establishment.
The program has allowed him to offer more work hours for staff who have been busy plat- ing and prepping the meals.
In the tender request for proposals the province requested vendors use local food when possible.
Mr Gillis said all the meat included in his meals comes from Shaw Family Meats on Baldwins Road and he is currently looking at other local food source opportunities as he gets used to the program.
Home Plate owner Caroline Farrell provided free meals to students while schools were closed due to the pandemic. Now she is cooking meals for students at Southern Kings, Bel- fast and Vernon River Consolidated.
Ms Farrell said there are some different requirements to adjust to in this program such as specific delivery times, following a menu and recipes set by the province rather than creating her own.
Both vendors said demand for meals has varied in correlation with menu options.
“A lot of kids were interested in the spaghetti but for some- thing like fish chowder or pita bread and hummus,parents may not order it because they’re not sure if their kids will like it,” Mr Gillis said.
Before students returned to school earlier this month, Katelyn MacLean, a registered dietician and the project lead, said the set menus strive to capture a mix of classic favourites and new foods for students to try.
The menu items are designed to be uniform across the province and to satisfy a range of students from the kindergarten level to Grade 12.
Mr Gillis said some students and parents might have been waiting to scope out the meal quality before ordering.
“With the positive feedback, when parents order for the next two weeks, I wouldn’t be surprised if there is higher enrollment.”
The updated list of vendors confirmed by the province include: Bake My Day Catering, Ship to Shore Restaurant, Murphy Hospitality Group, Pure Kitchen Catering, Gallants & Co, Crafters, Thatchers (Bogside), Route 2 Diner, Fiveeleven West, Summerside Greco, Bloomfield Greco, Dillon Holdings, Home Plate,Strait Goods and Holy Cow.
