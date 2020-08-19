Dear Editor:
Our government is opening schools this September, back in the classroom, five days per week. Why? Because we are told by our premier, public health minister and education minister ...“back into classrooms, the best place to allow them to learn and also socialize.”
Who says this is the best? I think we are confusing child care and education. I disagree that the classroom and school system as it exists is the best place for all children to learn and socialize. I might go so far as to say perhaps 60 per cent of the children benefit from the classroom.So many just put in time with the one-size-fits-all teaching in the class- room, which does not fit them. A few master the subjects, many just move through with enough to graduate and some just get moved along.
The disruption in school due to the pandemic is a real opportunity to review and renew our idea of education. The children already get a large part of their informal education from computers and Smartphones (some- times what we don’t want them to learn). Why not use this media to the advantage of education? Why not promote more individual instruction and mastery learning? Identical classroom instruction, schedules and bells and study periods are all designs of a century ago to produce routine factory workers. Today we need more people who can be adaptive self-motivated self- learners.
The TED talk 2011 by Sal Khan,‘Let’s use video to reinvent education’, gives an innovative example of how schooling can change for the times. I wish our Island schools could be leaders in education, rather than just adapting how we already do things to the required health protocols. Are we trying to ‘put new wine into old wineskins.’
https://www.ted.com/talks/sal_ khan_let_s_use_video_to_reinvent_ education?rid=lRKPsfYSgj7A&utm_ source=recommendation&utm_ medium=email&utm_ campaign=explore&utm_ term=watchNow#t-967000
Blanche Moyaert, Montague
