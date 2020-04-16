While PEI lobster harvesters work to decide when to start the spring fishing season will start, if at all, the province’s processing companies are preparing to support any decision.
“When fishers start fishing, processors will start processing,” says Jerry Gavin, Executive Director of the PEI Seafood Processors Association.
To start processing operations on May 1, companies will have to overcome a number of challenges.
“The biggest issue is labour, some plants won’t have enough labour. And that impacts the amount of lobsters they can process,” says Mr Gavin.
Almost every processing plant in PEI, including Beach Point Processing Company and Seafood 2000 Ltd in Georgetown have posted job listings online in their attempts to fill positions.
Local processing plants are looking for workers to complete tasks such as removing meat from lobster shells, grading live lobsters, operating machinery and supervising production.
Some plants normally rely on employees who can work here through Canada’s Temporary Foreign Worker program.
Mr Gavin says some employers are concerned these workers may not arrive in time for a May 1st season start date.
He says some plants have been waiting to bring in temporary foreign workers because they have been unsure when the season will start.
“They don’t want to bring their workers in and not have a season or have the season delayed further,” says Mr Gavin.
To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, when workers travelling from out of country or out of province arrive in PEI, they must self-isolate for 14 days before starting to work among others.
Mr Gavin says this could add to the delay of an accessible workforce for some processors.
While acknowledging that some individual companies have created a need for the workforce that is accessible through the Temporary Foreign Worker program, Premier Dennis King has suggested unemployed Islanders could step up to fill gaps in labour.
The premier said, this year, “It might not be a need for temporary foreign workers strictly because we have about 11,000 Islanders unemployed.”
Despite this high number some plants still need more workers.
Mr Gavin says some of the returning workers from abroad have valuable experience within their workplaces here on PEI.
Executive Director of the PEI Fishermen’s Association, Ian MacPherson, says harvesters have been in discussions with processing companies in PEI and New Brunswick since processing plants in both provinces are significant players in taking Island lobster products.
He says after discussions there are still questions to be answered about processing plants’ abilities and the market.
“There are concerns about prices that still need to be talked about. There are concerns about, will I still be able to land my full catch and will I be restricted in some sort of way? These are still things that haven’t been fully discussed or decided,” says Mr MacPherson.
“We respect that they are all independent businesses,” says Mr MacPherson about processing companies, “and one plant may be more dependent on foreign workers than another plant and there are other variables.”
Mr MacPherson says, “At the end of the day we need to make sure there is a place for people to sell their product.”
Mr Gavin says processors are ready to provide safe working conditions for their workers.
“They’re putting in all the safety requirements,” he says.
Jerry Amirault, President of the Lobster Processing Association of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick says a group of 24 seafood processing plants, respectively located in PEI, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Quebec, sent a letter to government officials on April 9th. The letter called on the Government of Canada to immediately instruct the Department of Fisheries and Oceans to delay fishing in all the Gulf of St Lawrence spring lobster fishing areas.
The letter cited reasons to delay including, “... reservations about our ability to provide our hardworking employees with a safe working environment, despite our best intentions and tremendous efforts being deployed industry-wide...”
Through the letter, the group of processors also brought up moral concerns.
“Asking processors to secure large inventories of personal protection equipment (PPE) such as masks, shields, goggles and gloves when our brave health care professionals worry about having those same materials in sufficient quantities as they put themselves in harm’s way, is a non-starter,” the letter reads.
“We do have time,” says Mr Gavin, “And we’ll continue dialogue with harvesters.”
“The key, really, is we’re still working together. That’s the only way we’re going to get through this,” says Mr Gavin. “It’s the harvesters’ decision when to start the season and we’ll respect that.”
