In spite of all the liberties we enjoy as Canadians, many Island localities and individuals continue to isolate gays, lesbians, bisexuals etc.
July 26 to August 2 is Pride Week and with it comes an opportunity to recognize diversity.
For the first time in recollected history the village of Murray River raised the rainbow flag in its small Main Street park on Monday.
The same holds true in the picturesque seaside community of Souris where the French and English sit on equal platforms. The pride flag has been flown there for Pride Week for the fourth consecutive year.
Not so though in the Southern Kings community of Murray Harbour.
This quaint fishing village, of just under 350 residents, boasts a welcoming persona and carries on generations of family names dating back to the turn of the 20th century. But no council in recent years has had the pluck to raise t he flag.
Less than a handful of years ago a young man, born and raised in the community, requested the pride flag be raised during Pride Week. Some councillors did support it but the majority either hushed the request or emphatically refused.
You have to wonder how far some communities have grown in conviction, if at all. How long will it take to embrace one and all as equals despite sexual identities.
The rainbow flag has eight colors, each one with its own meaning: hot pink for sex, red for life, orange for healing, yellow for sunlight, green for nature, turquoise for art, indigo for harmony, and violet for spirit.
There’s never been a more befitting time to love your neighbour regardless of political favours, beliefs, lifestyle or choice of sexuality.
As the late American author/journalist and celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain said, “I don’t have to agree with you to respect you.”
As long as persecution surrounds individuals who are members of the gay community there will be a call for parades and flags.
Opportunity knocks on the door of discussion. An increasing number of cultures are slowly integrating into Island society ie: Asians and Mexicans for example who make the long trek to PEI for seasonal labour each summer. Some invest in property here and others become permanent residents - all contributing to the local economy.
Do we turn our back on their values because their traditions differ or do we seize the opportunity to grow and learn?
It is no different with those involved in LGBTQ rights movement.
The bottom line is an obligation for respectful equality for all.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
