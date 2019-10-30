Back in the day one of the biggest worries in October was the threat of vandalism on Halloween night or in the nights leading up to it.
With time comes change of course, but rather than eliminating the fears of All Hallows’ Eve, day-to-day stress is compounded by a seemingly growing number of impaired drivers and delinquents who still aren’t stopping for active school buses.
As recently as last week two incidents of motorists passing buses which had their red lights flashing occurred in the Summerside area.
Now before wiping the sweat from your brow relieved the infractions didn’t occur in east PEI, when it comes to the safety of children the concern is blanketed province wide.
These incidents involved a 23-year old female and a 66-year old male. Therefore it’s safe to conclude age and gender have no bearing on the offenders behind the wheel.
According to media reports Summerside police received more than a dozen complaints of vehicles passing school buses since school started in September.
One incident is too many.
Clearly the ultimatum set down by the province isn’t formidable enough.
Guilty parties are liable to a fine of $5,000 along with 12 demerit points and a licence suspension for illegally passing a school bus.
The message isn’t getting across plain and simple.
Out of interest, Island drivers start with a clean slate and no points on their license. Demerit points are accumulated for each infraction such as a speeding ticket or using a cellphone while driving. A warning is issued when six demerit points is reached. At nine points, the driver is called in for an interview.
The same holds true for impaired driving. Fifteen drunk drivers were taken off the roads on Thanksgiving weekend alone. One of these was at a checkstop at the foot of Belles Hill, just outside Montague. Ironically the stop included representatives from MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) who were handing out symbolic red ribbons.
The poignant message is that many of the drivers being charged with impaired aren’t borderline cases where they would have been better served to wait an hour or so before getting behind the wheel.
Some of the guilty parties are blowing three times the allowable limit of alcohol in their blood, others found unconscious behind the wheel and still others driving while under an existing prohibition.
How harsh would the punishment need to be to deter people from driving drunk?
The threat of fines and licence suspensions obviously isn’t effective.
Change must take place for everyone’s sake - including the doers.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.