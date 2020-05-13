I was pretty excited for my golf season to get underway when our club opened last Friday. It was back to seeing old friends and being able to enjoy something I really like doing. Like everything however, golf is not the same in 2020 as it was in 2019.
In the COVID-19 world, you can only have one rider per golf cart. Simple math tells you courses will only have half the carts they need under the present protocols. With my level of golf membership, I was informed I would need to pay $30 per round for a cart. Simple math told me that could add $1500 to my golf bill. No thanks. I’ll walk. And carry my clubs. No problem.
Well, problem. First, announcing to Heather that I would walk and carry my clubs, in lieu of handing over $30, meant I had to walk and carry my clubs. Luckily I have a smaller golf bag, and the night before, I decided to lighten my load. So, I emptied all the golf balls out of my bag. There were 41 in there. 41! So, I narrowed that number down to 11. That’s two and half dozen fewer balls. Saved a pound or two there. Then I discovered I had three cans of spray sunscreen, and two cans of bug spray. Gone. For now. Two more pounds. This should be a piece of cake.
So, it was off to bed in anticipation of my first round of the year in PEI. Had trouble sleeping. It wasn’t because I was anxious about golf, but more regretting my choice of a seven cheese ravioli from a local restaurant for dinner. That was clearly about five cheeses too many.
My tee-time was 10:40. But I thought to be totally ready, as suggested, I’d get dressed for the game at home. So, long sleeve ‘dry-fit’ shirt. Golf shirt. Short sleeve windbreaker vest. Long sleeve waterproof windbreaker pullover. And I wore my golf shoes. I felt like a six-year-old getting ready for hockey at home and wearing all my stuff to the rink. New rules state to arrive no more than 20 minutes before tee off, go from your car to the first tee, and obey social distancing protocols, Check. Check. And check.
Right at 10:40, my friend Tom and I teed off our 2020 golf season. Tom was in a cart. I was walking and carrying my clubs, already sweating profusely from being completely overdressed, and possibly from the effects of the seven cheese ravioli. The first hole is slightly downhill, and about fifty yards from the green, one of my carry straps broke. We finished the hole, and I was able to do a quick repair on the second tee, but it was never the same. Hole number two was also downhill. Hole three? A long gradual uphill par five. About one hundred and fifty yards from the green, I began to review what the actual indicators were for having a heart attack. That distracted me to the point of taking a nine on the hole.
I got through the front nine, immediately went to get a pull cart, and began praying for the forecasted rain as I teed off on the tenth hole. Luckily, the next four holes were somewhat downhill, and that left us at the lowest point of the course, quite a way from the club house. On the 14th tee, the wind picked up and the skies opened. I remember Tom driving away in the comfort of his covered cart. I was soaked before I could get my umbrella up. I trudged back to the parking lot, and headed home.
Heather has ordered me a new pull cart.
