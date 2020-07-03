In Georgetown Provincial Court on Thursday, June 25, 2020 Cheryl Ann Blackett, 40 of Montague, pled guilty to impaired driving.
Police were called to a Montague business on March 3 where the accused, who was in an intoxicated state, was observed by employees.
When police arrived they found Ms Blackett in her vehicle. She failed a roadside sobriety test and was arrested and taken to the Montague RCMP Detachment. Two breathalyzer readings of 170 and 160 mg were taken.
Ms Blackett’s sentencing was adjourned due to no beds being available in the female unit of the PEI Corrections Facility.
There was one bed available earlier in the day, however that was taken by Cindy Gay MacDonald, 53 of Souris who also pled guilty to impaired driving.
On May 27 police were called to an accident on Federal Street in Souris. Ms MacDonald had driven into a vehicle parked on the street causing extensive damage. When police arrived she was still in her vehicle. Ms MacDonald failed a roadside sobriety test and after being checked by paramedics on the scene she was taken to the Souris RCMP Detachment where two breathalyzer readings of 220 and 200 were taken.
Ms MacDonald was sentenced to seven days in jail, 100 hours of community service, 18 months probation, loses her driver’s license for one year and must pay a $100 Victims of Crime surcharge.
Ms MacDonald’s lawyer explained how she took the initiative to curb her drinking immediately after the incident.
Judge Nancy Orr said it was the right thing to do, but she still had to deal with Ms MacDonald’s crime.
“The issue before the court is not whether or not you drink, it is what you choose to do when you drink,” Judge Orr said.
Driving drunk
Randal James Holland, 57 of Souris, pled guilty to impaired driving and was sentenced to 15 days in jail.
On the evening of April 16 police were called to an accident in Souris. Mr Holland was the lone occupant of his car which crossed the centre line and drove 129 feet into the bushes on the side of the road. He had a cut above his eye and was checked by paramedics before being arrested and taken to the Souris RCMP Detachment. Mr Holland provided two breathalyzer readings, both of which were 180 mgs.
In addition to jail time, Mr Holland must pay a $2,000 fine, a $600 Victims of Crime surcharge and loses his license for one year.
Four other impaired driving matters were on the docket but were adjourned to a later date.
Judge Orr noted COVID-19 has changed a lot of things over the past few months, but “drinking and driving continues unabated.”
Dangerous driving
Eric Bernard McKenna, 28 of Murray Harbour, pled guilty to dangerous driving.
On May 15 police in an unmarked vehicle saw two motorcycles being driven at high speeds on Route 1 near Vernon Bridge. Mr McKenna was one of the drivers. Police followed for a time noting at one point Mr McKenna was driving 186 km in a 90 km zone. Mr McKenna and the other rider were heading towards the roundabout at Pooles Corner where there was a police cruiser stationed with its lights activated.
Mr McKenna tried to avoid the traffic stop, but struck the police vehicle causing $2,974.84 in damage before he drove away.
The other biker stopped for police and revealed Mr McKenna’s identity.
Mr McKenna turned himself into police later the same day. The motorcycle he was riding wasn’t insured, registered or inspected. The defense requested a pre-sentence report and the case was adjourned until July 30.
Intruder charged
Clinton Boyd Herring, 39 of Murray Harbour, pled guilty to assault and was fined $500 and ordered to pay $150 Victim of Crime surcharge.
Back on September 27, 2019 Mr Herring went into a house uninvited and was “highly intoxicated”. He approached three of the residents with “unwelcome” contact. Mr Herring left when he was told to do so.
It wasn’t until January 2020 that charges were laid in the matter and while Judge Orr questioned the timing, the crown did not have an answer for the delay.
Damages police car
Melissa Stephanie Quinn, 35 of Montague, pled guilty to damage to property and was handed a suspended sentence after paying $644 restitution to the RCMP.
On March 21 police were called to a Georgetown residence where two people were causing a disturbance. Upon arriving police put Ms Quinn in the back seat of a police car where she proceeded to kick the interior causing damage.
Due to the shortage of beds at the Provincial Correctional Facility, Judge Orr gave Ms Quinn the suspended sentence provided restitution was paid immediately.
“Consider this your lucky day,” Judge Orr said.
Domestic violence
An 18-year-old youth was sentenced to two years probation on charges of assault causing bodily harm and common assault.
The court heard of several incidents of prolonged physical and emotional abuse to the victim over several months while the two were in a domestic relationship.
The youth, who was 17 at the time, pled guilty to the charges at an earlier date in court and the sentence was handed down this week.
One stipulation of the probation order is the youth is to undergo counselling for any underlying issues that may have contributed to the behavior.
In addition the youth is to stay away from the victim unless the probation officer gives the okay. The youth was also required to submit a sample of DNA for the national databank.
