The extraordinary times we find ourselves in these days do not, and should not, come with relaxed tolerance for the law.
Traffic for the most part is down on some routes leading to the province’s larger centres ie: Souris, Montague and Charlottetown while a portion of the public continues to work from home.
The noticeable decrease is also reflective of school closures and cautious residents who choose to remain at home during COVID-19.
However, a young driver was nabbed on Route 2 in Souris West last week for driving twice the legal limit, according to RCMP.
The 17-year-old was fined $900 and his vehicle was impounded for 24 hours.
In another instance a 21-year-old Charlottetown man was caught by police for driving an alarming 100 km/h over the speed limit. The driver had reached speeds of 190 and 199 km/h.
Again on May 28 a passenger in a vehicle recorded the speedometer, which showed speeds in excess of 180 km/hr in Vernon River. This was shared on social media and should come as no surprise that the video made its way to the RCMP.
According to police the suspect vehicle attempted to pass multiple cars creating a situation where another motorist was forced to come to a screeching halt to avoid a collision. The skid marks on the pavement stretched 130 metres in length. Scary stuff.
The accused was a 17 year-old, from Lower Montague who held a Level G2 driver’s license. If convicted this absence of common sense and maturity could potentially result in a one year driving prohibition, a criminal record, jail and a hefty fine.
These are just three instances where it happens the drivers were caught.
Negligence behind the wheel is commonplace. Drivers frequently zip through red lights and stop signs, many others text while driving and among the most annoying habits is far too many fail to use signal lights.
Misjudgments happen in real life and occasional lapses in focus are inevitable. But what gives drivers the right to ignore the most elementary rules of the road and blatantly put other’s lives in jeopardy?
Island EMS, firefighters, police and first responders are essential workers and respond to crashes without question of the cause.
But no one has a free pass to drive on public roads in any manner dangerous to the public pandemic or no pandemic.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic.
