This week Alan MacPhee has written passionately about the strength of rural Prince Edward Island, and it seems the subject of rural empowerment, particularly in the face of centralized governance, has come to a head regarding the issue of the proposed Eastern Kings Wind Farm.
Many have voiced their opposition to the project, fearful of change, but as frightening as change may be, it is already happening: the climate is changing, and our little Island is not immune. Our entire economy and our way of life is at risk, and it is projects like this that can help our community stand strong against the climate crisis.
It is imperative, however, that the focus remain on community, for if the community of Eastern Kings is to shoulder the burden of this project, it should likewise reap the reward. The people should have a voice; they should have a sense of ownership, of pride, in a project like this, and it should be people and community that profits.
We all want what is best for Eastern Kings, and so we should not be divided in our opposition to the project; we should instead be united in our calls for greater control, transparency, and benefits to the community. Our quarrel is not with our neighbours, nor can it ever be; our fight is with the oppressive strong-arming of the Prince Edward Island Energy Corporation, and the pittance it has offered the community in the face of such staggering development.
The willingness of the residents of Eastern Kings to stand up for what they believe in is proof our community is strong, and those who have done so should be commended for their courage. This is a community that cares, and it is one that can, and will, find the strength to overcome. But we should not allow government to create a rift between us, because in the end we all fight for the same thing; a safe environment and a better future for our community, and with that aim in mind we should allow our commonalities to bring us together, rather than permit our differences to tear us apart.
Nathan Paton,
Souris
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.