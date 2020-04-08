The COVID-19 health pandemic was born with a fraternal twin, a financial insecurity pandemic. The former foe has its most vulnerable targets, the elderly and medically compromised. The second adversary, financial insecurity, also has identifiable most susceptible victims, including the unemployed, seasonally employed and those with modest or marginal incomes.
One of several sectors of the economy severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic is the Island’s shell fishery, whose members harvest oysters, clams, quahogs and bar clams from the public waters. Although COVID-19 issues affecting the entire fishing industry must be addressed in some manner, seasonal shell fish harvesters earning very modest incomes in the $25,000 range as they perform labour intensive fishing from May to mid-October require particular attention. For many, their EI will expire at the end of April.
With restaurants closed due to COVID-19, shell fish processors don’t have markets to sell product and pay shell fish harvesters for their oysters, clams, quahogs and bar clams. Even if the shell fishery opens on the usual May 1st date, and shell fish are available for harvest, with no market the shell fishers will have no income.
Shell fishers contribute significantly to our local economy and to the Island seafood brand, and will continue to do so as the COVID-19 pandemic resolves. To hold these men and women over until better times, we must invest in their livelihoods and families.
A reasonable approach to bridge our shell fishers over this economic trough is a relief package blending extended EI benefits with a graduated compensation payment tied to income records from last year’s harvest. As the shellfish market is gradually re-established, the combined increasing catch and compensation top up would insure EI eligibility at the end of the shell fish season.
Bridge benefits to shell fishers for the most part will be spent locally, serving not only their families, but supporting local businesses, and our Island economy. Hopefully, our provincial and federal governments will consider this approach and extend a shell fisher bridge over troubled waters.
Dr. Herb Dickieson
O’Leary
