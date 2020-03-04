‘They’ say everyone is here for a reason - everyone has a calling.
Shelley Lynn Nelson, who passed away on February 24, 2020, exemplified this.
While some gain notoriety, others make their way through life in a quiet and unassuming manner. That was Shelley with her ready smile and quick to laugh. She never wore a hero’s cape or had magical powers but she, in part, made the road for countless ahead of her a whole lot smoother.
Shelley, the daughter of the late Allan (Bardy) and Joyce Nelson, lived in Montague before relocating to the Dr John Gillis Memorial Lodge in Belfast.
Shelley had challenges that played on both herself and her parents. Decades ago, her mom and dad recognized a need for the parents and guardians and others just like her.
The need was a facility where others, like Shelley, could expand their social skills, be exposed to an environment that contrasted their own homes and, where possible, learn basic skills.
It took many years of sporadic support from government, and financial struggles, to create what we now know as the Kingswood Centre, here in Montague.
If hadn’t been for Shelley and her handful of peers, along with the commitment of others who cared, many in similar positions would have been confined to their homes with a bleak and uncertain future that lacked both joy and growth.
A lot has changed since those early years, when the absence of political correctness unjustly labelled challenged individuals as lesser beings - to be shut away without knowing the true value of their capabilities and potential.
Sadly, prejudices still exist despite the fact that we tend to think of ourselves as open-minded and sophisticated. But the positive note is support is growing and you don’t have to look far to see the immeasurable success of investing in all members of the community.
A host of Kingswood clients hold down steady jobs and contribute much to society. They are creative, conscientious, and committed workers; they are responsible and proud of their efforts, as they should be.
The Nelsons, and so many others along the way, couldn’t possibly have known how far-reaching the launch of their modest goals many decades ago would be.
The need is there, as it has always been, and has now outgrown the current centre. Fundraising continues towards providing a more modern and spacious centre to enhance the opportunities and expand the capabilities of its clients.
Reflecting back, Shelley’s purpose was clear; maybe clearer than most. Her weaknesses inspired strength in those who knew her, and fueled the determination to find a better and more benevolent way to help her be more than she ever dreamed she could be.
Yes Shelley, you are a very special angel. Spread your wings - and fly!
