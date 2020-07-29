Shredder, a German Shepherd, roused her owner awake early last Tuesday morning to alert the household of a fire in a child’s bedroom.
Shannon Penny and her 10-year-old son Rowan live behind Rail Head Park, just off the village’s Main Street in Murray Harbour. The Shepherd is 6-7 months old and is one of the family’s five dogs.
“He (Shredder) usually wakes me up at 6 or 6:30 am for something to do,” Ms Penny said, adding, that this time the dog was acting different and that’s when she smelled smoke.
Ms Penny moved quickly to first get her pets outdoors to safety. Then she shut off the main power to the house.
Rowan had stayed with relatives overnight and wasn’t home when the incident occurred.
Late last week Ms Penny said the cleanup continues. Some basic structure inside the nearly two century old home was damaged.
The home is not insured.
“It happened and we’re all good,” Ms Penny said.
The PEI Fire Marshal determined the cause was “accidental and due to radiant heat igniting combustible materials.”
The culprit was a gaming console that had been left plugged in.
The Murray Harbour and Murray River Fire Departments responded along with Kings District RCMP.
