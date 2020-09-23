On April 23, 2019, Islanders went to the polls, resulting in the province’s first minority government since 1890, with the Green Party making it to the opposition benches for the first time in history.
There has been a shocking reluctance to implement sound land reform policies and take ironclad steps to close the loopholes in the Lands Protection Act.
Instead, those concerned about the future of our province’s farmland - including
affordability for young farmers - have been placated by the usual half promises and lip service to an issue that lies at the heart of PEI’s primary industry, agriculture.
The failure on the part of the King government to ensure the spirit and intent of the Lands Protection Act is enforced con- tinues to enable big agriculture and developers to buy more acres of farmland by putting the land under the names of individuals and corporations.
Lately, there has been a growing controversy in the Three Rivers Municipality regarding GEBIS (Greater Enlightenment Buddhist Institute) and GWBI (Great Wisdom Buddhist Institute), an organization of groups of Buddhist monks and nuns that has been growing in Kings County over the past decade (and owns thousands of acres through various affiliated entities) and GWBI, the Buddhist nuns’ plan to construct a residence in Brudenell.
Local residents, concerned about what potential impact this development would have on land prices, the local housing market, etc attended a meeting in Montague to voice their concerns. The councillors heard those concerns and voted 7-3 to not approve the building permit, indicating it needs to hear from the King government and engage the community and Buddhists in a dialogue as Three Rivers proceeds to develop its first long term community plan.
Since time immemorial, PEI has been referred to as the ‘Mil- lion Acre’ Farm. For decades, small farming operations were the lifeblood of the Cradle of Confederation. Regrettably, too many of our elected representatives care not if they sell off the farm, so to speak.
Since before the time PEI became a province, Islanders have maintained a strong bond with the land and have always striven to protect it. As more people become vocal about the growing threats to land owner- ship,politicians will have to shed their reluctance to act on this pressing issue and do the right thing.
Chris McGarry,
Belfast
