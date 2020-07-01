The Kings County Baseball is returning for its 30th straight season.
The league sparred with the dreaded COVID-19 since early spring and after three gruelling league meetings, the executive and team reps agreed to give the 2020 KCBL season the green light.
There are plenty of new rules and guidelines set up by public health that need to be followed which will make this season much different from previous years. Umpires are not exempt from the rules. The home plate umpire will stand at least six feet to the right or left side of the batter depending whether the player bats right or left. The field umpire will call balls and strikes from a distance behind the pitcher’s mound. These regulations may change. Social distancing rules will also be in place whenever possible. Only four players are permitted in the dugout at the same time and there must be a six foot space between players along the fences. Also umpires have warned all players there will be zero tolerance if a player gets too close to the umpire if arguing a call. Health rules also allow only 50 bodies in the area which includes players and umpires.
Even if this season is to be a little complicated, the league appreciates all the hard work by Dr Heather Morrison and the PEI government to keep Islanders healthy.
The shortened season will see an 11 game schedule which will open at Memorial Field Friday evening. Seven teams will be returning. The Northside Brewers were granted a year leave of absence.
Five teams will compete for four play-off positions. The Stratford Athletics will set out to defend their 2019 championship. Last year’s finalists, the Morell Chevies and the Peakes Bombers, are returning. The Charlottetown Tigers and the Cardigan Clippers will also be back. The PEI Youth Selects will play a 10 game schedule, however they have opted not to participate in the postseason. All six of these teams are laden with youth. The Charlottetown Jays will play a five game schedule.
Reg Conohan will not be returning to the Clippers this season. He coached the young Clippers since they rejoined the league back in 2016. Conohan has dedicated his entire life to baseball mostly coaching players from t-ball to several strong senior teams.
Desi Doyle is also stepping away from his player/coach position with the Morell Chevies to coach the Youth Selects. Doyle is arguably one of the top five athletes to have played in the league. He has upwards of 25 years of service starting his KCBL career in the mid-90s as a teenager. Doyle makes the season schedule and also does the stats which can be found on the KCBL website.
The regular season is scheduled to end on August 12. Semifinals will be a best of five and finals a best of seven. Players must play in at least four games to qualify for the playoffs.
Scheduled games - The season starts with a doubleheader at Memorial Field on Friday. The PEI Youth Selects and Doyle will play the Morell Chevies. First game is at 6:30 pm followed by game two. On Sunday, Stratford begins their championship defence with a match against their arch rivals, Peakes Bombers at MacDonald Field. Game starts at 4 pm. The Charlottetown Tigers will host the Cardigan Clippers in the Sunday night contest. Game time is 6 pm.
Good luck to all teams.
