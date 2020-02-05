The Editor:
I am upset, for lack of a better word. I just arrived home after a short jaunt up and down Main Street, Montague to do a couple of errands.
On the return trip I was coming down Main Street, approaching Tim Hortons on the left and on the right side of the street there is a sheer snow bank three feet high created by a snowblower.
Then we have a pedestrian walking next to the snow bank with his back to traffic. I am watching oncoming traffic; traffic from Subway, traffic from Tim Hortons, traffic from Pharmasave and trying to avoid this young man at the same time.
My tax dollars have provided him with a perfectly good, safe, salted walking space on the opposite side of the street. Instead he is daring me to hit him and playing with his life at the same time.
I will ask a question which I already know the answer to. Whose fault will it be if I hit him?
I rarely come into Montague when this scenario does not play itself out somewhere on Main Street. It has to stop.
The RCMP need to ticket anyone walking on the west side of the street unless there is a sidewalk there. There should also be extra crosswalks installed to allow people to cross the street at more convenient locations.
Arny Nabuurs,
Lower Montague
