Recently I discovered a bottle of ice wine we had apparently saved. I found it at the very back of the cupboard where we used to hide the liquor from the kids. Since we’re not going out anywhere I suggested we might as well drink it, as a treat to ourselves for being such great isolators/distancers. Ice wine is expensive, and comes in a tall, elongated 12 ounce bottle. It’s not the type of thing we normally buy.
Ice wine is made from grapes harvested in the dead of winter. They need temperatures of minus 10 to minus 12 degrees Celsius for three straight nights, and then are rushed to harvest and pressed within six hours. Because of the conditions, the grapes produce just one-eighth of the liquid of summer harvests, thus it’s extremely sweet.
Heather wondered if the bottle was a wedding gift. I wasn’t sure, saying it might have come from a remote we did with Canada AM at the Jackson-Triggs winery in Niagara-on-the Lake about 10 years ago. Our wedding was 13 years ago. We couldn’t remember buying it. No matter where it came from, it was old.
Ice wine bottles are corked, with a wax seal over the cork. Heather got the deluxe model corkscrew out, the kind that clamps the bottle like pliers and allows you to remove the cork in one easy motion. That didn’t work. Well, it worked for half the cork. So, we got out a regular corkscrew and inserted it into the bottle where it found the other half of the cork. Heather yanked. Nothing. This is one pesky dry cork. So, she ended up with a beater from the mix master, and, using the straight end, poked the rest of the cork into the bottle. Success! Sort of. There was now cork, and cork debris, floating in the ice wine.
Our only choice now was to strain the wine to remove the cork. Into what though? We settled on a gravy boat. In the end, it didn’t strain out all the cork, but enough that it didn’t feel like you were sipping ‘grit’ with your wine.
The ice wine itself withstood the test of time. We finished the bottle. Important to remember here we’re not talking about a half gallon bag of wine, but 12 ounces of a very sweet tasting ice wine.
Next morning I got up and went into the kitchen. It looked like a pack of raccoons had been set free in there. There were little bits of dried cork everywhere. On the kitchen island. On the counter beside the stove. On the stove. Beside the sink. In the sink. On the counter beside the sink. And that was nothing compared to the residue rings and spillage, which only a half a bottle of Fantastik could remove.
I quickly had to Google what the life expectancy of a bottle of ice wine would be. You’re right, should have thought of this the night before. Relieved to find it can last for 20-30 years.
In the end, it was totally worth it. The only problem now? I just found another bottle.
