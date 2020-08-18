A situation on the Montague bridge Monday evening ended quietly after being closed down to traffic for approximately 30 minutes.
Kings District RCMP responded to the incident involving a male shortly after 8:30 pm.
Traffic was initially closed off on the south side of the bridge and the north side was blocked off shortly after by an RCMP vehicle.
Five police vehicles responded and the situation was resolved by 9 pm.
Kings District RCMP would not comment on the matter.
