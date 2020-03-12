Smoke from the MacKay Cold Storage that was destroyed by fire on Monday continued to fill the air three days later. Firemen from Murray River and Murray Harbour were on scene Wednesday as an excavator turned debris over in an attempt to keep smoke from drifting in the direction of nearby homes. More than a million pounds of French fries were lost in the fire along with a large volume of blueberries. No estimate of the loss is available yet. Heather Moore photo

