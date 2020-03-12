Smoke from the MacKay Cold Storage that was destroyed by fire on Monday continued to fill the air three days later. Firemen from Murray River and Murray Harbour were on scene Wednesday as an excavator turned debris over in an attempt to keep smoke from drifting in the direction of nearby homes. More than a million pounds of French fries were lost in the fire along with a large volume of blueberries. No estimate of the loss is available yet. Heather Moore photo
featured
Smoke continues to pour from Mackay Cold Storage
-
- Updated
- 0
Print Ads
Bulletin
Latest News
Signup for our Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Major fire at MacKay Cold Storage in Beach Point
- Change dies in corrupted system
- PEI native takes Italian quarantine in stride
- Shelley’s mantle is very clear
- New min ister, same old questions
- Pop up shop brings high-end fashion to Alberton
- Dogs escape serious injury- Owners still believe coyotes have right to roam
- Islander competing on Big Brother Canada safe thanks to online vote
- Ditch the secrecy and shame
- Local talent part of showcase of women’s hockey this weekend in Montague Holland College Hurricanes vie for 2020 Atlantic Collegiate Hockey title
Images
Videos
Commented
- Wind energy: a positive perspective, with some facts for good measure (3)
- Change dies in corrupted system (3)
- If IRAC needs an investigator It hired the wrong guy (2)
- Souris Walk in Silence 2020 (1)
- Truckers stress disconnect with roundabouts (1)
- Blaze extensively damages home (1)
- Who is the real Peter MacKay? (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.