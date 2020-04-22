PEI’s own Health Minister neglected to follow the rules of self-isolation when he returned from a trip to Ireland.
Canada’s prime minister thought it was okay for his family to travel to their cottage on Easter weekend, which required the Trudeaus to cross provincial borders from Ontario to Quebec.
The leader of the federal opposition chose to take his entire family with him to Ottawa on a plane specifically chartered for MPs to return to Parliament.
Rules are made to be broken - for some I guess.
To say the acts of these officials are disappointing is an understatement.
Meanwhile here in PEI families who have health care workers as members are keeping themselves apart to protect the vulnerable. It is no easy task to be living on your own day in and day out, being unable to visit with family.
Couple that with the extra stress in the workplace on those who are ensuring residents in long-term care are being shielded from COVID-19.
There is no doubt it takes a toll on the mental well-being of everyone involved.
It can be argued that in the early days and weeks of this public health emergency the rules were a bit fluid and some might erroneously say Minister Aylward should be forgiven for not going directly home after being told to do so by the Public Health Office.
But there is no fluidity to the rules right now and staying home is the order in these unprecedented times.
The mantra is tempered with the fact that doing so will stop the spread of the virus.
Stay home, stay safe - unless you hold a privileged place in society and can create your own rules.
Charlotte MacAulay
